ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper today essentially said Republican leaders in the Hose are lying about yesterday’s surprise vote to override Cooper’s veto of the new state budget.



“They didn’t have the votes so they decided they were going to lie” Cooper told reporters in Asheville where he was making a rare joint appearance with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Fall Planning session.



Cooper said House Republicans put out the word that no votes would be taken during the morning session yesterday.



The Governor was attending a 9/11 remembrance and several Democratic House members were not on the floor when Republicans moved swiftly to override Cooper’s veto.



Said Cooper, “There is a difference in catching legislators off guard and intentional deception.”

House Speaker Tim Moore has denied there was any deception and said Democrats should have been at their desks when the vote was taken.



Cooper vetoed the budget saying it did not do enough for education and teacher salaries.



“I think most North Carolinians do not want to pay or teachers less than other states, while giving corporations a big tax break,” Cooper said.



A vote in the Senate is still to come to make the override official.