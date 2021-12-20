Gov. Cooper pushes for lawmakers in D.C. to negotiate Build Back Better legislation

The tweet was sent out after it was reported U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D) would not support the $2 trillion package.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to return to the negotiating table for the Build Back Better $2 trillion bill.

"Everyone in Washington needs to come back to the negotiating table in January on Build Back Better. Americans need more affordable quality child care, health care coverage, prescription drugs and more," Cooper posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The statement was posted after reports circulated that West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) would not support President Joe Biden's plan.

Manchin cited concerns about adding to the national debts.

He told “Fox News Sunday” that after five and a half months of negotiations among Democrats in which he was his party's chief obstacle to passage, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there."

According to a report from the Associated Press, Democratic Party colleagues are “frustrated and disappointed,” and the Senate is not expected to meet its self-imposed Christmas deadline.

Manchin says he will keep negotiating with the president and others in D.C. on a scaled-back version of the bill.