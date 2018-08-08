CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper said there is a “positive change” coming to the I-77 toll lane project.

During his appearance at Davidson College earlier this week, Cooper said his Secretary of Transportation, James Trogdon, will make recommendations for the future of the project next week at a meeting between the I-77 Toll Project Advisory Group.

“We know that the I-77 contract was a bad one,” Gov. Cooper said in response to a question from NBC Charlotte’s Rad Berky.

The Advisory Group favors altering the contract, so instead of two new toll lanes in each direction, there would be one toll lane and one new general purpose, or free lane.

“Trying to get alternatives to a contract that has already been signed has been a difficult road," Gov. Cooper said.

While Gov. Cooper did not hint at what the recommendation will be, he strongly indicated a change is coming.

“I believe that positive change will come,” he said.

Any changes to the original contract with the Spanish company, Cintra, will likely result in having to pay Cintra a hefty fine.

“We are going to continue to work with the community and I believe that things will be better as a result,” Gov. Cooper said.

