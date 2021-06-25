Governor McMaster vetoes earmarked appropriations in state budget

McMaster said he vetoed the 226 earmarked appropriations in the budget because they lack transparency. That accounts for $152 million.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster announced Friday he is vetoing over 200 earmarks in the state budget. This comes after lawmakers passed the spending plan earlier this week.

Earmarks are requests lawmakers can put in the state budget for special projects. This year, they listed showed which lawmakers requested the funds and who they're intended for, but McMaster said that's not enough information.

He commended the General Assembly for putting money toward education, broadband and law enforcement. However, he said their special project requests lacked explanation of how exactly the funds would be spent.



"Public transparency must be absolute and uncompromised in order to maintain the public’s trust in state government," McMaster said.

"Disclosure of the sponsor and recipient, as I mentioned above, is not enough. The bulk of these earmark appropriations still lack sufficient context, description, explanation of merit; and that is the justification of how the recipient intends to spend the funds," said the Governor.