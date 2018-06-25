CHARLOTTE, N.C. – President Donald Trump braved through severe weather to make an appearance in the Palmetto State Monday night, lending his hand to support Gov. Henry McMaster in Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff.

President Trump went on to call McMaster "a fighter" for his relentless work ethic.

"He's tough and he's a gentleman," President Trump said.

McMaster is going up against Greenville businessman John Warren for the Republican nomination for governor in November’s general election. Although McMaster earned the most votes in the primary earlier this month, he didn’t get enough votes to secure the nomination.

Now, McMaster is hoping the support from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who was in Columbia Saturday, will give him the push he needs from voters.

There are two ways to look at McMaster’s help on the campaign trail. First, it shows how powerful an ally he is to President Trump with conservative voters, or if you look at it from the other side, there could be concern from McMaster’s camp about this runoff.

“Governor Henry McMaster has been there supporting this administration every day,” said Pence during Saturday’s rally in West Columbia.

McMaster was the first statewide-elected official to endorse then-candidate Trump in 2016. Now the time has come for his administration to return the favor.

"Henry [McMaster] was there for me," President Trump said during Monday's rally. "He supported me from the beginning."

And there are no bigger guns than the president and vice president. It’s a visit that’s caught the attention of the entire state.

“I’m kind of excited that he’d take the time to come to South Carolina and try to help our governor who wants to be a governor again,” said one woman.

South Carolinians hope Trump will take time during his visit to listen to their concerns.

“What plans will take action afterward? I think that will be the most vital component, his execution of our needs,” said one person.

