McMaster slams 'entitlement culture' as Biden announces student debt forgiveness

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster voiced his opposition to Biden's student loan forgiveness program by attacking "entitlement culture" in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster decried President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans, saying the "entitlement culture of handouts, bailouts and cop outs" is "destroying the fabric" of the U.S.

Biden's long-awaited plan delivers on a campaign promise he made ahead of the 2020 election. The program promises to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need, along with new measures aimed to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student loan debt.

"The American Dream of prosperity and happiness - achieved through hard work, self-reliance and playing by the rules - is being threatened by the liberal left's 'something-for-nothing' entitlement culture of handouts, bailouts and cop outs," McMaster tweeted.

In addition to forgiving debt for many borrowers, Biden is also extending a pause on federal student loan payments for the "final time" through the end of 2022.

