South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has secured the Republican gubernatorial nomination for a first full term in office, after President Donald Trump publicly embraced him at a rally and followed up with a tweet encouraging voters.

McMaster defeated Greenville businessman John Warren in Tuesday's primary runoff.

"We're going to keep on winning, winning, winning in South Carolina," McMaster said during his victory speech. "Our team right now extends to the White House to the State House to your house and that's the most powerful team there is."

About the same time McMaster was speaking, President Trump tweeted out his approval of the win.

"Congratulations to Governor Henry McMaster on your BIG election!" Trump wrote. "South Carolina loves you. We are all proud of you and Peggy.!"

Congratulations to Governor Henry McMaster on your BIG election win! South Carolina loves you. We are all proud of you and Peggy! @henrymcmaster — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

McMaster became governor when Nikki Haley left the office in 2017 to join the Trump administration as U.N. ambassador. As lieutenant governor, McMaster was the first statewide elected official in the country to back Trump's candidacy.

Warren, an Upstate businessman and former Marine, was seeking office for the first time. Just a few months ago, few people statewide had heard his name. But an aggressive and well-funded ad campaign allowed him to jump past other Republican rivals including Catherine Templeton, who'd held cabinet level positions in the state, and current Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant.

"Tonight was not our night, but I am confident that in years to come we will come up with solutions to our problems to make our state great," Warren said.

McMaster was unsuccessful in his previous bid for the governorship in 2010, losing a four-way GOP primary to Haley.

Both men beat out three other challengers to get to Tuesday's race. McMaster is a longtime figure in South Carolina politics, previously served as State Republican Party Chairman, state attorney general, and lieutenant governor.

McMaster now faces Democrat James Smith. Smith easily won his primary against two other primaries two weeks ago.

“I would like to congratulate Governor McMaster on his victory tonight," Smith said in a statement. "We know that this election is about the people of South Carolina and their future and while Henry McMaster would suggest that all is well, he is not willing to tell the truth. As South Carolinians we love our State but we all know we deserve better."

