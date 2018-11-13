NEW YORK -- A close advisor and friend to a well-known Democratic family predict this campaign slogan becoming a reality: Hillary Clinton 2020.

The former secretary of state and first lady will run again for president during the upcoming election cycle, write Mark Penn and Andrew Stein in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.

It'd be the third time and this time, perhaps the authors think, it'd be a charm.

"True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies. She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House," Penn and Stein write.

Clinton unsuccessfully ran against former President Barack Obama as a U.S. Senator from New York, losing to him in the primary. She won the popular vote in 2016 but where it counts, the electoral college, she lost to now-President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Recode's Kara Swisher in October, she said "no" when asked if she'd like to run again.

"Well, I'd like to be president," she conceded.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP