Hotly-contested North Carolina governor’s race heats up as Roy Cooper takes on Dan Forest

The 2020 North Carolina governor’s race is hotly-contested as Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper faces off against Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Both candidates are already in office and serving the state.

WHY THIS RACE IS HOT

Cooper is seeking his second term, after first being elected in 2017, while going up against Forest. Cooper hopes his re-election could help Democrats take back one or both General Assembly chambers.

COOPER SUPPORTS

Cooper supports Medicaid expansion, better teacher pay, issued executive orders prohibiting workplace discrimination, establishing paid parental leave for state employees and launched the Clean Energy Plan. He also created initiatives such as NC Job Ready, Finish Line Grant and Hometown Strong. Find out more about Cooper's initiatives.

Forest has served as the state’s lieutenant governor since 2012. He became the second Republican elected to the office since 1897. In 2016, he became the first to ever be re-elected. He presides over the North Carolina Senate and serves on the State Board of Education and the State Board of Community Colleges.

FOREST SUPPORTS

Forest prioritizes issues such as defending the second amendment, defending life, combating illegal immigration, raising teacher pay, improving healthcare, ending human trafficking, protecting free speech, improving coastal fishing and protecting the elderly in nursing homes. Find out more about the issues.

GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE

Cooper and Forest recently faced off in a gubernatorial debate. It was the first and only gubernatorial debate before the election. The hour-long event covered a variety of topics like the state budget, Medicaid, hurricane recovery and more. The main issue to dominate the debate was the coronavirus and how the state should respond.

"We don't need a governor that treats us like 5-year-olds. We need a governor that does protect us but not treat us like we're little kids," Forest said. "Masks aren't the solution to everything."

Cooper responded to the claims that masks aren't effective, saying his choices on the state's response are guided by science.

"While I'm using science and data to help make those decisions, Dan Forest is holding a press conference saying, 'We're going to fill all the classes back up immediately, we're not going to have any masks, no social distancing, and no safety measures,'" Cooper said.

MORE ABOUT COOPER

Cooper also served as the state’s Attorney General for 16 years and also in the North Carolina House and Senate. He earned a law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

MORE ABOUT FOREST

Forest earned his master’s degree in architecture from UNC Charlotte.

