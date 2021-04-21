‘It's the right thing to do’ | House prepares to take a vote on DC Statehood bill

The House will take a vote Thursday on whether D.C. should become the 51st state.

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders made a final push Wednesday for legislation that could make potentially make Washington D.C. the 51st state.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the Statehood bill Thursday and top democrats said they believe it will pass.

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) has been a leading force in obtaining statehood and said Wednesday this is the most confident she has felt about its passage in her 30 years in Congress.

The Biden Administration announced Tuesday they fully support D.C.'s push to become the 51st state of the United States.

Establishing the District of Columbia as a 51st state means full representation in Congress and the opportunity for residents of the city to have equal participation in the country's democracy, the Biden administration said

In the words of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, this move will bring an end to the disenfranchisement of more than 700,000 Americans who live in the District.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a markup of H.R. 51 (the Washington, D.C. Admission Act) and voted 25-19 to advance the bill out of committee. Under the bill, D.C. would be renamed Washington Douglass Commonwealth, named after Frederick Douglass.

Advocates of statehood point out the District has a larger population than Wyoming and Vermont and that D.C. pays more in federal taxes per capita than any state.

“That's what this issue is about, quality of citizenship,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said. “I have been proud to support D.C. statehood, which is a civil rights issue for our country, really it’s a civil rights issue, but it's an equal rights issue.”

. @LeaderHoyer says #DCStatehood is “the right thing to do”



He also says we are in a different position than last year as @JoeBiden announces his support for #HR51 @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/IrRNAZKF97 — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) April 21, 2021

In a Senate that's frequently deadlocked between parties, representation for D.C. could tilt the balance in Democrats' favor. For that to happen, the statehood bill must first pass both the House and Senate, something it's never done before.

In 2020, the House passed a similar statehood bill but the Senate declined to take up the legislation. The Senate version of the D.C. Statehood bill is likely going to need the support of every single Democrat unless a Republican were to cross the aisle and support it.

“Things are different today than they were last year,” Hoyer said. “First of all, we have a President of the United States who says he wants to sign this bill. Secondly, we have a majority leader of the United States Senate who says he wants to see this bill passed.”

Supporters of D.C. statehood have been pushing for the Senate to eliminate the filibuster it remains in. Norton said Wednesday she believes the filibuster is on its way out and expressed confidence the legislation could have a chance in the Senate.

The Senate remains divided and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been a vocal opponent of the bill.