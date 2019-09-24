WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

An inquiry is the first step in a lengthy process that, if continued, would include:

Member of the House begins the process

A member of the House of Representatives must first recommend impeachment proceedings to begin.

Committee reviews allegations

A House committee then reviews the allegations associated with the calls for impeachment.

Articles of impeachment drafted

Members of the committee draft articles of impeachment, essentially, charges of high crimes or misdemeanors against the president.

House of Representatives votes

A majority of the House of Representatives must then vote for impeachment, sending the matter to a trial in the U.S. Senate.

Senate Trial

The president is then tried by the Senate. Two thirds of senators must vote for conviction, and if he is convicted, the president can be removed from office.

A U.S. president has never been removed from office at the end of an impeachment process. While Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were both impeached, Nixon resigned, and the Senate could not muster enough votes to convict Clinton.

