MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Americans watched this week as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban after nearly two decades of war.

Some of those watching closest were Central Georgia veterans who served there.

We went to Milledgeville and Warner Robins to speak with a couple of Afghan veterans to get their reaction to what's happening.

Richard Jordan of Milledgeville deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan as an Army Medic in 2009.

"I was anxious, certainly like a lot of people, but I was also ready to do my job," said Jordan.

During his 9-month deployment, Jordan formed a relationship with the community.

Jordan said, "All the Afghans that I met personally were good people and they just wanted to live their life like anyone else would. They wanted to not to be oppressed and, particularly, the women wanted to have rights, and that was a big thing and we wanted to help them do that."

When the Taliban took full control of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul over the weekend, Jordan said he went numb.

"We met a lot of really great people and they sacrificed a lot to help us, and now, we're not there to help them," said Jordan.

A recent CBS news poll shows 72 percent of Americans supported the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

However, that poll was taken before the rapid collapse of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Afghan veteran Chris Smith of Warner Robins did flyovers above Afghanistan.

He said it's hard to put his thoughts into words right now.

"Knowing what I know and what goes on there and how people get treated, the thought thinking about they'll go back to that and that will continue is upsetting to me and many other veterans, and the blood, sweat, and tears the veterans put in for so long to keep that from happening, and we are going back to that. The women and the University of Kabul now are scared. What's going to happen to them? They go back to the past when the Russians led and the Talibans first took over and all, all of that will go away, and people that could be doctors, medical workers, technicians, and all of that goes away. I'm upset and disconcerted that we pulled out and couldn't have done it more in phases to keep the country stabilized, but like I said, when you analyze it, from the other side, what was going to be the point that we exited?" Smith said.

Smith adds he hopes the chaos doesn't build even more.

"Islamic extremists and the terrorists groups -- not all the people of the Middle East, just those -- I hope this doesn't fuel them for another offensive attack that could hurt us, our allies, or innocent people. There were a lot of people in 9/11 that weren't military, not combative. They were innocent human beings when their life ended that day," Smith said.

President Biden said Monday he defends his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.

Thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies remain in the country.