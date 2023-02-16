Idaho lawmakers introduce legislation to criminalize those who administer COVID vaccines

The bill would make administering an mRNA vaccine -- a COVID vaccine -- a misdemeanor.

IDAHO, USA — Two Idaho lawmakers have introduced a bill to charge those who administer mRNA vaccines with a misdemeanor.

Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, sponsored HB 154. It was introduced in the House Health & Welfare Committee on Feb. 15 by Nichols. According to the bill text, "A person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state."

That person would then be charged with a misdemeanor.

Nichols said during her presentation to the committee, "We have issues (the vaccine) was fast tracked."

Nichols said there is no liability, informed consent or data on mRNA vaccines. She later clarified she was referring to the two COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

"I think there is a lot of information that comes out with concerns to blood clots and heart issues," Nichols said.

Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, questioned Nichols' statement that the vaccines were fast-tracked. She said her understanding was that the vaccines were approved and survived the testing, later approved by the FDA.

Nichols said she is finding it "may not have been done like we thought it should've been done."

"There are other shots we could utilize that don't have mRNA in it," Nichols said.

MRNA is a molecule that assists in making proteins. The COVID-19 vaccines, which are known as mRNA vaccines, help your body make proteins that mimic the COVID virus to help bodies fight off the infection, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

MRNA was discovered in the early 1960's, Johns Hopkins states. Some were used to fight the Ebola virus. Researchers are also currently working to use mRNA to prevent other respiratory viruses.

According to the National Cancer Institute, mRNA vaccines are being studied to treat people with various types of cancer. The research that was done to treat people with cancer before the pandemic struck helped spearhead the COVID vaccine, the NCI says.

The bill requires a hearing and future vote in the committee to pass onto the House floor for debate.

