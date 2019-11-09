RALEIGH, N.C. — In a surprise vote, the House overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget in an early morning session Wednesday.

The veto has to be overridden by the Senate for the budget to go into effect. Senate Republicans also don’t have a veto-proof majority, but leaders said they’re confident they have the votes. Attention now will focus on a handful of Democrats, and on tactics like the ones used in the House this morning to catch Democrats sleeping and tilt the numbers in Republican favor.

In the House, the veto was overridden 55-9, with most Democratic representatives absent. Democrats complained before the vote they didn't expect a voting session Wednesday morning, but Speaker of the House Tim Moore pressed forward.

