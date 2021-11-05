x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Jeff Jackson suspends bid for US Senate seat in North Carolina

Mecklenburg County Democrat Jeff Jackson announced he's dropping out of the race for U.S. Senate in 2022, endorsing Cheri Beasley.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Democrat Jeff Jackson announced Thursday that he is dropping out of the race for U.S. Senate in 2022. 

In his announcement, Jackson, a state senator who represents Mecklenburg County, endorsed former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. 

"We've run a strong, 100 county campaign but everyone needs to know when to step aside," Jackson said on Twitter. "To win in November, we need to unite right now."

Jackson said in a video posted on Twitter that Beasley has consistently led in the polls and staying in the race would only divide Democratic voters. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

In her own release, Beasley said this election is "bigger than any one person."

“Senator Jackson brought attention to the issues important to so many North Carolinians, and I know he will continue to do meaningful work in the state Senate,' she said. "I’m grateful to have his support in this race."

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and Rep. Ted Budd are among the candidates running on the Republican side of the race.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

In Other News

President Biden talks infrastructure investment for South Carolina