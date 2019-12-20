PLAINS, Ga. — The entire Georgia congressional delegation introduced a bill re-designating the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains, Georgia, as the “Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.”

This designation will help protect multiple historic locations and draw more visitors to Plains to learn about the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter. The park would consist of four locations: the Carter boyhood farm; Plains High School, where President and Mrs. Carter graduated from; Plains Train Depot, which served as headquarters for Carter’s presidential campaign; and years from now, the home the Carters currently reside in and their gravesites.

“No matter where life has taken me, from the Governor’s mansion to the White House, Plains has always been my home,” said President Carter. “Rosalynn joins me in thanking Senators Perdue and Isakson, Congressman Bishop, and the Georgia delegation for helping preserve my family’s legacy.”

“One thing is certain: President and Mrs. Carter have never forgotten where they came from,” said Senator Perdue. “Growing up in rural Georgia taught the Carters the importance of faith, family, and service, and those values have guided them their entire lives. Today, Plains, Georgia is a living monument to the Carters and their lifetime of service. I’m proud to stand with the entire Georgia delegation to ensure President Carter’s legacy is preserved for generations to come. We should never forget that in America, the son of a small-town peanut farmer can become President of the United States.”

Jimmy Carter: Before presidency James “Jimmy” Earl Carter, Jr. was born on October 1, 1924, to James Earl and Lillian Carter. In this photograph, he is one month old in his mother’s arms. Main Street in Plains, Georgia, circa 1925. J.E. Carter & Company, the store owned by Jimmy’s father, Earl Carter, is on the corner In 1928, the Carter family moved to a 350-acre farm near Plains in the tiny community of Archery, Georgia. The young Carter is pictured here atop his Shetland pony named Lady. Earl Carter, Jimmy’s father, was a prominent business owner in Plains, Georgia. In this photograph, taken in 1932, Earl is with three of his children, Ruth, Gloria, and Jimmy. Jimmy Carter was admitted to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland in 1943. He graduated in 1946. At Jimmy Carter’s graduation from the Naval Academy on June 5, 1946, his mother, Miss Lillian, and his fiancée, Rosalynn Smith, pin epaulets on Ensign Carter. Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Smith were married on July 7, 1946. In the Navy, Jimmy Carter was a submariner serving in both the Atlantic and Pacific fleets and was chosen for the nuclear submarine program. He rose to the rank of lieutenant. This poster is from Jimmy Carter’s Georgia State Senate campaign. He was elected to the Georgia State Senate twice, in 1962 and 1964. This is a photo of a campaign poster, circa 1966, when Jimmy Carter ran for governor. Jimmy Carter became Georgia’s 76th governor on January 12, 1971, tackling disorganization and waste in state government, improving race relations, opening state jobs to African Americans, achieving tax reform, and reforming the state prison system.( Ruth Carter, Jimmy Carter, mother Lillian Carter, brother Billy Carter, sister Gloria Carter, December 3, 1966 Dubbed the Peanut Brigade, volunteers went door-to-door soliciting votes for Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign. Supporters pictured here are in New Hampshire during the 1976 democratic primary.

“President Jimmy Carter’s humanitarian legacy extends far beyond the boundaries of his home state of Georgia and even the United States, but nowhere is he more beloved or ‘at home’ than in his native Plains,” said Senator Isakson. “This bill could not be a more fitting tribute, and I’m proud to join our Georgia delegation to support it.”

“President and Mrs. Carter had a huge impact in Georgia, the entire nation, and throughout the world. They have dedicated their entire lives to public service. With this legislation, visitors now and in the future will come to Plains and be inspired to serve the nation and make a difference,” said Congressman Bishop. “There is no other community more reflective of President and Mrs. Carter’s life and values as their hometown of Plains, Georgia and the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.”

