ROCK HILL, S.C. — Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is campaigning for the second day in the Carolinas after a busy week on the campaign trail.

Biden spoke before a fired-up crowd in Rock Hill mid-day Thursday talking about everything from immigration to the economy.

The presidential candidate attended town halls in Spartanburg and Gaffney, South Carolina as well as a Biden for President finance event in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Thursday's town hall was held in John W. Martin Gymnasium at Clinton College on Crawford Rd. Doors.

You can RSVP for the town hall in Rock Hill at this link. Entrance is first-come, first-serve.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Chick-fil-A director gives Popeyes employees chicken sandwiches

South Carolina woman accused of driving with small child on the roof of her vehicle

Armed suspect barricaded inside Cramerton apartment complex