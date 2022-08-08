Biden is going to be along the state's coast, apparently for several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden is coming to South Carolina for what appears to be a vacation along the coast later this week.

The White House confirmed in a release of the President's weekly schedule that he will be making his way to Kiawah Island near Charleston sometime after a public event on Wednesday. The White House did not specify what his plans are but there are no public events scheduled.

Biden visited Kiawah Island for vacations with his wife several times when he was Vice-President during the Obama Administration, but there's no record of him going there since he's been President.

While the White House did not confirm how long he'll staying in the state, the FAA website says a temporarily flight restriction has been put in place for Kiawah Island through Tuesday, August 16. Those restrictions are typically put in place for an area around where the President is visiting.

Biden last visited South Carolina in December when he spoke at South Carolina State University's graduation.

The President is coming off a recent battle with COVID-19 that saw him test positive on two separate occasions, including a rare "rebound" case. He has since tested negative, meaning he could end his isolation.