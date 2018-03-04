CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former Vice President Joe Biden will make a stop in Charlotte this week on his American Promise tour.

Biden will speak about several big moments of his political career, as well as personal challenges he’s faced, including the death of his son, Beau, in 2015 during Wednesday's speaking engagement at the Belk Theater in uptown.

Guest moderators on Vice President Biden’s tour have included Tom Brokaw, Stephen Colbert, Al Roker and Elaine Welteroth.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue this tour and hear from so many more people,” said Biden.

Tickets for Biden's show are still on sale and start at just $25. VIP Meet and Greet packages are available for $325. VIP tickets include a photo with the former vice president as well as a copy of his memoir, "Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose."

For more information, visit www.LiveNation.com.

