CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As people around the Charlotte area and Mecklenburg County cast their vote for president in Tuesday's primary, there are several key races on the local and state levels that will have an impact on day-to-day lives.

Among those is the battle in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats are targeting incumbent Republican Thom Tillis, who has one of the lowest approval ratings for any GOP Senator in Congress. Tillis will face opposition from three challengers in the primary: Larry Holmquist, Sharon Hudson and former N.C. Superior Judge Paul Wright.

On the Democratic side, Cal Cunningham, Erica Smith and Trevor Fuller are running to challenge Tillis in November's general election. According to a recent NBC/Marist poll, the moderate Cunningham leads Tillis by five points if they were to face off in November.

Gov. Roy Cooper is facing a challenge from Army veteran Ernest Reeves on the Democratic ballot. The winner of that race will meet Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in November for the state's highest office. A crowded field on both sides of the aisle is competing for Forest's vacant seat as Lieutenant Governor.

Locally, there are two congressional races to keep an eye on. In the 9th District, Republican Dan Bishop is running for re-election just one year after the special election. He'll face one of four Democratic contenders: Harry Southerland, Cynthia Wallace, Marcus W. Whittman or Clayton W. Brooks III.

Alma Adams is also running for re-election in North Carolina's 12th District. She'll face a challenge from Keith Cradle in Tuesday's primary, with the winner most likely securing that seat in Congress. As is the case for many congressional seats, winning the primary is almost a sure thing to win in November.

There are eight Democrats vying for three at-large seats on the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners. They include incumbents Pat Cotham and Ella Scarborough. No Republicans are on the ballot for those at-large spots. The third incumbent at-large commissioner, Trevor Fuller, is challenging for U.S. Senate.

