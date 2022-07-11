Voters can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on election day

After you cast your vote Tuesday on election day, be sure to stop by Krispy Kreme to snag a free doughnut!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will give everyone who stops by their store an original glazed doughnut on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”

