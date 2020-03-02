GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina GOP lawmakers, Stewart Jones (R) and Jonathon Hill (R), have filed a bill to name a busy South Carolina highway after President Donald Trump.

Jones and Hill filed H 5009 back in late January. If passed, the bill would name the interchange located at the intersection of Interstate 85 and Interstate 385 in Greenville County the "President Donald J. Trump Interchange."

It also requests that the Department of Transportation, "erect appropriate signs or markers at this location containing these words."

In this resolution, the two GOP lawmakers praised President Donald Trump for "fighting tirelessly to restore American values and defeat the radical left."

"President Trump has kept his promises to improve the economy, build the wall, defund Planned Parenthood, cut ISIS off at the head, and stop endless wars," the bill went on to read.

Back in November, a similar bill was filed to create President Trump Highway along Route 66 in Oklahoma. The lawmaker who created the bill ultimately abandoned his effort.

