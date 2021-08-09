Judge dismisses lawsuit against Gov. McMaster for ending fed pandemic unemployment assistance

The lawsuit was filed by a group of South Carolina residents whose names were never released in the filing out of fear of retaliation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lawsuit against the governor and the head of the state Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Daniel Ellzey aiming to require the reinstatement of federal pandemic benefits in South Carolina has been dismissed by a circuit court judge.

"The Court correctly recognized that this lawsuit lacked merit from the start and appropriately rejected the plaintiffs’ effort to force the State to reenroll in these optional federal unemployment programs," Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement. "I applaud the Court for dismissing this case and declining to reinstate the very payments that helped create the current labor shortage.”

The decision was handed down on Friday by Judge R. Lawton McIntosh in the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court of Common Pleas.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of South Carolina residents whose names were never released in the filing out of fear of retaliation.

The lawsuit aimed to have federal assistance reinstated and paid retroactively and proactively to those who qualified - or would have if the state hadn't withdrawn from the program.

Governor McMaster's decision to drop the benefits came months ahead of the September expiration date with the hope of helping the state's many businesses fill vacant positions.

But the plaintiffs in Wednesday's lawsuit, identified only by their initials due to the sensitive information involved and fear of retaliation, said the decision to end Pandemic Unemployment Benefits by June 30 actually caused irreparable harm.

Friday's decision, however, found that the plaintiffs didn't have a private right to action.

"As a threshold issue, Plaintiffs cannot bring any cause of action here. The General Assembly has specifically prohibited such an action against Director Ellzey," the ruling states.

It also adds that "the fact that they also sued Governor McMaster and rely heavily on another provision—section 41-29-230—does not change the result."

The ruling goes on to say that even if the plaintiffs could bring a private right of action, their claims would fail because Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation are not part of the Social Security Act - contrary to what they suggest in the lawsuit.

"Importantly, the Social Security Act does not provide any unemployment benefits (i.e., a check) to any individual claimant. Those benefits to individual claimants are established by state law and paid from state-imposed unemployment taxes on employers."

The judge went on to say that the benefits are "provided by legislation separate and apart from the Social Security Act."

"Although the federal government chose to use the funding mechanisms available through the Social Security Administration, that does not mean these new benefits fall under the Social Security Act," the ruling continues.

Finally, the judge's response goes on to say that the governor and DEW director have the discretion to determine what is an "advantage" when it comes to keeping or discarding the unemployment benefits.

"Director Ellzey (and to the extent the statute applies to him, Governor McMaster as well) has discretion to determine what benefits from the federal government actually put the State and its citizens in a “superiority of position or condition,” the judge's response states.

Four organizations, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association, the Chamber of Commerce of the United States, and the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Legal Center each filed briefs in support of the governor's decision.