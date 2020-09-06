x
Sen. Lindsey Graham wins GOP primary for senate seat

The three-time incumbent easily brushed back a challenge from three lesser known candidates.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has defeated three little-known GOP challengers, the last marker ahead of an expected general election face-off with Democrat Jaime Harrison.

FULL SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Graham bested fellow Republicans Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds in Tuesday’s primary election.

The win sets up a general election on pace to become the most expensive race in South Carolina history, with both Graham and Harrison posting record-setting fundraising hauls in recent quarters. Harrison was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary. 

Two Libertarians and one Constitution Party candidate have also filed to seek the seat.