GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Each year, on July 1, new state laws and amendments passed by the General Assembly go into effect.

In North Carolina that includes 17 laws and/or amendments. Here we’ve highlighted a few of the laws and/or amendments and include more information to view each one.

SB-616 – Includes amendments to the Heroin & Opioid Prevent & Enforcement Act. Changes include revision and establishment of penalties for certain violations. It also includes money in the future for community-based substance use disorder treatment and recovery services.

HB-90 - Includes changes to education and election laws including an act to provide additional money to schools located in counties through which the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Runs. It will also phase in class size requirements over four years. It also includes creating an allotment for program enrichment teachers.

HB-985 – Makes changes to the laws governing the Teachers’ and State Employees’ Retirement System, and also to the state health plan for teachers and state employees.

All new laws and amendments taking place in 2018 for the state of North Carolina.

