CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police dash cameras are being phased out in our area.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department one of the several departments in the Carolinas to confirm they are ditching the dash cameras, using the cost savings to fund for body cameras instead.

Some CMPD patrol cars still have the dash cameras that were installed about a decade ago, but if they break or stop working, they will just be removed and never replaced.

The reason, CMPD told NBC Charlotte's Savannah Levins, is that it all boils down to money. Police in Greenville, S.C., are the latest to choose body cams over dash cameras.

But there are concerns.

In the Carolinas, body camera footage is exempt from the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), meaning departments do not have to release the video to the public or the media.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney promises CMPD will release the body camera footage to the public when necessary.

“We heard loud and clear the need to allow for open and honest release a video,” Chief Putney said previously.

Charlotte city council members confirm they are trying to find funding to keep dash cameras here in the Queen City but are looking at a price tag of several million dollars – which the city just don’t have that lying around.

