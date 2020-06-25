Lt. Gov. Forest to sue Cooper over coronavirus shutdown orders

Forest is running against Cooper in the November gubernatorial election.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said Thursday that he plans to sue Gov. Roy Cooper over alleged violations of the state Emergency Management Act during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The governor has repeatedly ignored the law, enacting mandates that selectively target the businesses and citizens of North Carolina without concurrence from a majority of the Council of State," Forest said in a statement.

Cooper has issued a series of executive orders since mid-March shutting down large swaths of North Carolina economy in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.