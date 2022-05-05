'Blackmail won't win': Madison Cawthorn responds after nude video leaks online

RALEIGH, N.C. — A political group whose primary focus is unseating U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn released a graphic video Wednesday showing Cawthorn naked and simulating a sex act near someone he describes as a friend.
Cawthorn acknowledged the video, which was released by American Muckrakers PAC, a political group that runs the Fire Madison Cawthorn website.
“A new hit against me just dropped,” Cawthorn said in a statement. “Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip campaign. Blackmail won't win. We will.”
