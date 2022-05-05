x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

'Blackmail won't win': Madison Cawthorn responds after nude video leaks online

The video was posted shortly after Cawthorn released a seven-minute video disputing recent media coverage and ads from political opponents.

More Videos

RALEIGH, N.C. — A political group whose primary focus is unseating U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn released a graphic video Wednesday showing Cawthorn naked and simulating a sex act near someone he describes as a friend.

Cawthorn acknowledged the video, which was released by American Muckrakers PAC, a political group that runs the Fire Madison Cawthorn website.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

“A new hit against me just dropped,” Cawthorn said in a statement. “Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip campaign. Blackmail won't win. We will.”

READ MORE FROM WRAL

Related Articles

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 