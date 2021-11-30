Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as NCDHHS secretary

Dr. Mandy Cohen will be stepping down from her position as secretary of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services, WRAL reported Tuesday.

Before COVID-19, most North Carolinians wouldn't have recognized Cohen on the street. But when the first cases were reported in the state early last year, Cohen began leading press conferences with Gov. Roy Cooper, and she became one of the most recognizable faces of the pandemic in the state.

During the pandemic, Cohen was interviewed by WRAL News and other groups hundreds of times. In the very beginning, she advocated for the first N.C. patients diagnosed with COVID-19, calling bullying unacceptable. When masks became the norm and requirements began to take effect, she reminded North Carolinians week after week to practice social distancing and cover their faces.

