RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican Mark Harris is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon about what he knew about an absentee ballot operation during last November's 9th District congressional race.

Harris arrived at the hearing Wednesday morning expecting to be the next witness called to testify. Andy Yates, director of the Red Dome group, a consulting firm hired by Harris' campaign, continued his testimony from Tuesday.

Yates said Tuesday his firm was in charge of paying McCrae Dowless, the man at the center of the investigation of alleged absentee ballot tampering in two counties, but denied knowing of any wrongdoing by Dowless during the election.

On Wednesday, Yates testified that he did a Google search and never discovered that Dowless had a criminal record that included a fraud conviction. Yates said when he talked to Dowless about his operation, Dowless never mentioned that his workers would collected absentee ballots from voters, which is illegal.

"He never told me he collected ballots," Yates said.

Yates went on to say that he never would have been involved with Dowless if he thought he was involved in illegal activities.

This story will be updated continually. Stick with WCNC.com and NBC Charlotte for the latest in the 9th District evidentiary hearing and investigation.

