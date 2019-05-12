GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Republican congressman Mark Walker may challenge GOP Sen. Thom Tillis for their party's nomination next year, or he may run against either of two other House Republicans in primaries.

That's according to Walker spokesman Jack Minor. The North Carolina legislature has redrawn congressional district lines after a state court declared the previous boundaries were unconstitutionally skewed toward the GOP. Walker is a three-term House veteran whose new district would lean decisively Democratic next year.

Tillis is seeking a second Senate term. We reached out to Tillis for his thoughts on the possibility of going up against Walker. A spokesperson for his office sent us this statement:

"As Senator Tillis said earlier this week, we will win the primary if we have one, and we're going to win the general election as well. Senator Tillis, like President Trump, wants to keep the focus on defeating his potential Democratic challengers and their socialist and open border policies."

North Carolina's candidate filing deadline is Dec. 20, so Walker has just over two weeks to decide.

