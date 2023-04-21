Matthews begins enforcing rule restricting food trucks

Businesses like the Carolina Beer Temple, which do not have a parking lot of their own, do not have a place for food trucks without using public parking spots.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The fight for food trucks in downtown Matthews is on.

A town ordinance that's been in place for years does not allow food trucks, or any business on wheels, to take up space on public roads, right of ways, or parking spots. They must be on private property.

The Carolina Beer Temple on Trade Street has been hosting food trucks near its business without problems for years because the ordnance went unenforced. Without a parking lot of its own, the Carolina Beer Temple's visiting food truck would park in a public parking spot. That changed on April 17 when the town began strictly enforcing the rule.

Not just the Carolina Beer Temple is concerned. Some Matthews businesses told WCNC Charlotte's Julia Kauffman the decision to enforce this move and restrict food trucks will diminish foot traffic into their businesses.

Now, small business owners are rallying for Matthews to change its rules to allow food trucks on public streets. The town's planning staff said it's working on a proposal that would allow the trucks but with limited hours and pre-established guidelines. Officials are considering concerns the trucks would take up the already-limited parking available downtown.

Food trucks have also been allowed during special events.

The town council is set to vote on the issue in May.

An online petition has been started in support of allowing the food trucks to return to public roadways. As of the publication of this article Friday, the petition had nearly achieved its goal of 500 signatures.