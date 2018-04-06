CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- City leaders could take a major step in the ongoing debate about Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer salaries.

Mayor Vi Lyles called a special meeting on Monday to consider changes to the proposed 2019 budget. The current proposal includes a tax increase to help pay for a 6.5-percent salary hike for officers.

However, the city council could be considering possible changes to that.

"All of us know that the budget is the most important policy document that we approve annually, it’s our footprint for where we're going,” Mayor Lyles previously said.

In previous meetings, council members agreed officers should see higher pay with a 6.5 percent proposed increase across the board. It’s meant to attract new officers and reduce high turnover rates.

However, city leaders say police and firefighter pay rates are complex because there are a number of steps that determine overall pay.

Some have suggested a tax increase to fund the higher salary rates. The proposal would add up to about $10 a year for taxpayers.

The city council is expected to make a final vote on the budget on Monday, June 11.

