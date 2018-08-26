Sen. John McCain will lie in state at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, according to an announcement by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday.

"John McCain is Arizona," Ducey wrote in a tweet, "and we will honor his life every way we can."

Wednesday would have been McCain's 82nd birthday.

McCain will later lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, according to a statement released by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, though a date has not been specified.

The announcements came one day after McCain died of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

McConnell tweeted the news about McCain being honored in D.C. on Sunday morning, writing, "In coordination with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, I am honored to announce today that the late Senator John S. McCain will Lie in State at the United States Capitol Rotunda."

According to McConnell any other details about ceremonies for the senior Arizona senator will come from the McCain family.

The family has said it will publish a schedule of events on JohnMcCain.com.

McCain is expected to be honored in Arizona and Washington before being buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

