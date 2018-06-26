FORT MILL, S.C. – For the second time this month, South Carolinians are heading to the polls to vote in the state’s primary runoff elections.

The biggest race is the battle for the Republican nomination for governor, where incumbent Henry McMaster faces John Warren. Neither candidate received enough votes to skip the runoff step in June 12’s primary, so a winner will be decided by voters Tuesday.

On Monday, McMaster received support from President Donald Trump, who flew into Columbia for a rally where he thanked McMaster for supporting him “from the beginning.” McMaster was the first statewide-elected official to endorse Trump during his candidacy for president back in 2016. Trump’s appearance was interesting, though, as it’s uncommon for presidents to get involved during a runoff election.

“This week it is so important to go out and vote for country, vote for family, (and) vote for values,” Trump said. “Vote for victory and vote for Henry.”

Winthrop University political science professor Dr. Karen Kedrowski said it makes sense for McMaster to call in a favor from the White House.

“Governor McMaster is smart. He probably realizes that he has a tough road ahead of him and that this next week is crucial and the bigger the guns he can bring out, the better off he’s going to be,” Kedrowski said.

Meanwhile, Warren met with voters at a Baskin-Robbins in Rock Hill Monday. He was asked if he’s ready to go against both McMaster and the President of the United States.

“Marine infantry officers, they do not back down from a fight,” said Warren. “We kind of are born for fights.”

