The proposal would ban alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in restaurants, similar to the so-called "Last Call" order issued in South Carolina last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders are working on a proposal that would ban alcohol sales in restaurants across the county on a nightly basis beginning at 10 p.m. to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Charlotte area.

In an email obtained by WCNC Charlotte, County Manager Dena Diorio said Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, as well as the towns of Davidson, Matthews and Mint Hill will sign the order. Cornelius, Huntersville and Pineville will not sign the order, according to Diorio's email.

This order would be similar to the "Last Call" order issued by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, which stops all alcohol sales at 11 p.m.

The proposal will need to be signed and approved by the Board of County Commissioners. At this time, it's unclear when the ban would start, but it would be in place as long as North Carolina is in Phase 2, which goes through August 7.

"Many of the young people seem not to be taking the virus as seriously as they should," McMaster said. "It's time for our younger adults to behave like mature adults."

The governor said young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission.