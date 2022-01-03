In February, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners approved medical leave for the veteran commissioner.

Tuesday's announcement comes weeks after the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved medical leave for the veteran commissioner.

Scarborough, 75, has not been to a county board meeting in months, WCNC Charlotte's local government reporter Hunter Sáenz has observed.

By a vote of 5-3, the board decided in February Scarborough could continue to receive her salary and health benefits while on leave.

"Commissioner Scarborough will be paid her compensation for the remainder of her term," Dunlap said during that February meeting. "That is showing compassion."

At the time, officials did not elaborate on Scarborough's need for medical leave.

#NEW: Chair @vote4Dunlap says Commissioner Ella Scarborough is in hospice care.



Scarborough was previously the chair of the board and is considered to be a powerhouse local politician. In the last election, Scarborough received the most votes of any commissioner running for election or reelection.

She was the first female African American City Councilmember, according to her county biography.

She currently serves as an At-Large Member of the Mecklenburg County Commission. She previously ran for mayor of Charlotte twice.

