Mecklenburg County commissioners pass 2023 legislative agenda

County leaders are advocating for state and federal lawmakers to prioritize funding for public education and Medicaid expansion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County commissioners are asking state and federal lawmakers to introduce bills and budget items that support Mecklenburg County’s priorities. They do this by setting a legislative agenda for the year ahead.

According to state Senator Mujtaba Mohammed – the Charlotte area has a huge influence on legislation.

“We’re the economic engine of the state, North Carolina cannot thrive like it does without Mecklenburg County,” Mohammed told WCNC Charlotte.

The Democrat representing District 38 in Mecklenburg said one example of the county’s influence was last year’s effort to expand Medicaid.

“It got stuck in the state House, I’m hopeful we’ll see more bipartisan work in getting that passed through both chambers because we’ve done it for the first time last year in the North Carolina Senate,” Mohammed explained about the Medicaid bill.

Mohammed said the county also had a hand in reducing school lunch costs for students statewide.

“Thankfully in the last budget we were able to get $3.9 million because of our advocacy as part of the Mecklenburg County delegation in order to help support hungry children across the state,” Mohammed added.

This year’s agenda asks for Medicaid expansion again and is seeking supplemental state funding for schools that includes larger counties.

However, before the county commissioners passed their 2023 agenda Tuesday night, there was disagreement about how far their agenda can get in the Republican-led state legislature.

“We’re not going to get what we want out of this legislature anyway,” Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said. “So, it’s just our opportunity to speak out.”

“I have found on both sides of the aisle people will listen,” he responded. “And sometimes it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. Sometimes it’s who says it.”

The county’s agenda will be presented to lawmakers at a legislative conference that starts on Feb. 11.