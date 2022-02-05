x
Politics

Mike Pence will be in Rock Hill Thursday. Here's how to see him

Pence will visit Lakewood Baptist Church in Rock Hill for a National Day of Prayer ceremony. He'll be hosted by two York County senators.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Rock Hill Thursday for the National Day of Prayer ceremony at Lakewood Baptist Church. 

Pence is scheduled to be at Lakewood Baptist at noon on Thursday, May 5, according to the church's website. Pence's visit will be hosted by Michael Johnson and Wes Climer, who represent York County in the South Carolina Senate. Sen. Josh Kimbrell of Spartanburg County will also attend Thursday's event. 

The National Day of Prayer event is open to the public, Johnson's website states. Lakewood Baptist Church is located at 3520 Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill. 

