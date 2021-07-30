Monroe City Manager Larry Faison terminated by city council

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe City Manager Larry Faison was terminated by the Monroe City Council during a special council meeting Friday, the city announced.
Assistant City Manager Brian Borne was sworn in as the Interim City Manager, effective 5 p.m. Friday.
Faison served as Monroe City Manager since 2014.
The reason for Faison's termination was not immediately known.
WCNC Charlotte reached out to Monroe Mayor Bobby Kilgore on this decision but has not heard back yet. City Council said more information would be available Monday regarding this decision.