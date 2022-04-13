The poll found that 57% of North Carolina voters believe recreational marijuana should be legal, and 72% support medical marijuana.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Most North Carolina voters think medical and recreational marijuana use should be legalized in the state, according to results of a WRAL News poll released Tuesday.

SurveyUSA’s scientific poll found 57% of voters felt recreational use of marijuana should be legalized and 72% felt the medical use of marijuana should also be legal.

Only 18% of those polled felt medical marijuana should remain against the law and 32% of voters polled said recreational use should remain illegal.

SurveyUSA randomly selected 2,500 North Carolina adults from April 6-10, of which 2,068 are registered to vote in the state. The group conducted the interviews in several regions of North Carolina, including Charlotte and west, the Greensboro area, the Raleigh area, southern and coastal communities. Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans selected a random sample of participants.

