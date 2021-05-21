Charlotte NAACP calls for audit of CMS spending amid budget dispute

Corine Mack says she supports holding $56 million from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools until state leaders can sort out the district's spending.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP has entered the public debate over Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' budget, calling for an independent audit of CMS to review the district's financial records and challenge their spending.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio has said recently the county is prepared to withhold up to $56 million from CMS until the district can provide a measurable plan to improve inequities affecting minority students and improve college and career readiness for all students.

"The time for public accountability over local tax dollars and our children's education has come," said NAACP Charlotte Mecklenburg Branch President Minister Corine Mack. "In my opinion, the most crucial time for public officials to be critical of CMS operations is before the county approves allocating CMS hundreds of millions of dollars."

Mack went on to say in the statement that she is against giving the additional $56 million to CMS until it's sorted out how tax money is spent.

George Dunlap, chairman for the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, invited CMS leaders to meet with the commissioners to discuss their concerns about the budget. The issue has divided the board, with some commissioners being critical of pulling money from schools, including Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, who said she understands the frustration but can't support taking that money from CMS.

"It's going to make matters worse and set our children back further," Rodriguez-McDowell said.

Diorio said the $56 million that could be restricted usually goes to board members and the superintendent, saying students and teachers would not be affected by the change.

"The categories with which we withheld the money were the categories that pay the school board and pay the superintendent," Diorio said. "We made a very intentional decision not to take money out of line items that actually hit the classroom."

Mack called on North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall to oversee the audits of CMS spending. She also wants the CMS Board of Education to approve an independent audit on the local level.