Rep. Alma Adams cosponsors resolutions aimed at raising awareness about Black maternal health inequities

The resolution is a joint effort by Rep. Adams, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Senator Cory Booker.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — During Black Maternal Health Week, observed from April 11 through April 17, members of Congress have joined forces to bring more national attention to Black maternal health inequities.

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14), along with Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced companion resolutions from the House and Senate the focus on raising awareness to Black Maternal Health Week.

On April 10, the White House issued a proclamation in support of Black Maternal Health Week.

According to a copy of the House resolution, the goal is “to bring national attention to the maternal health crisis in the United States and the urgent importance of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women and birthing persons."

Currently, there are 70 cosponsors for the House resolution and 17 cosponsors for the Senate resolution.

The resolution highlights the inequitable health complications that Black birthing people suffer during pregnancy, including a maternal mortality rate that is three times the rate of white birthing people.

The impact of COVID-19 also exacerbated Black maternal health inequities. The CDC released data showing that Black maternal mortality rate increased by 26% since the beginning of the pandemic.

Because of these alarming inequities, the resolution asks for Congress to "support and encourage policies grounded in the human rights, reproductive justice, and birth justice frameworks that address Black maternal health inequity."



"During Black Maternal Health Week we recognize maternal health disparities and recommit to creating a world where maternal justice and equality are a reality," said Congresswoman Adams.

Black Mamas Matter Alliance, and March of Dimes are two of the supporters of the resolution.

