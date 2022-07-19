SCOTUS contender confirmed by Senate as a judge for DC Circuit in US Court of Appeals

J. Michelle Childs had bipartisan backing from Sen. Lindsey Graham.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Judge J. Michelle Childs from South Carolina was confirmed by the Senate to take on the role of judge for the DC Circuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Childs made it onto the shortlists of President Joe Biden and former President Barak Obama in 2016 to be nominated to the Supreme Court, but never got the nomination.

Childs had bipartisan support from South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

“Judge Childs is an extremely talented lawyer and has proven to be a fair-minded judge," Graham said, in part, in a statement. "She has wide and deep support from all corners of the South Carolina legal community. She will be a great addition to the DC Circuit Court. She has lived an exceptional life and is a true role model for young people looking to pursue a career in law."

Biden nominated Childs for the Court of Appeals in December 2021. Prior to this, Childs served as District Court Judge for the District of South Carolina for more than a decade.

