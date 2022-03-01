'Children are dying, families ripped apart' | Charlotte man shares harrowing escape out of Ukraine

"Everywhere you go you can see people chipping in where they can," Matt Thacker said. " There's not the sense of hopelessness, there's anger and resolve."

Matt Thacker, a Charlotte native who has lived in Ukraine with his wife for more than a decade has now safely escaped the country into Poland after the Russian invasion. Thacker said the road to cross the border was anything but easy.

"It's just absolute chaos," Thacker exclaimed. "Everywhere in the country's got lines and sort of days of waiting periods."

Thacker said as thousands are fleeing Ukraine, women and children are being prioritized. This means Ukrainian men are not allowed to cross over with their families. So Ukrainian fathers will drive up as far as they can, drop off their families and then cut back.

"At the borders, you end up seeing moms with kids. People bringing as much as they could, lots of pets," Thacker said. "But it's chaos. There's just a lot going on."

Describing the situation at the border, Thacker said there's a pain in the separation but not a lot of anger.

"The men see it as sort of their duty," Thacker said. "They're heartbroken and the kids can't understand it."

Thacker describes the sense of pride among the Ukrainian men and said many of them will go back to really dangerous situations, even at the protest of their wives, because they see it as an obligation and their duty.