House committee passes resolution condemning anti-Asian American hate crimes

Republicans argued that the motive in March's mass shooting in Georgia has not been proven yet.

WASHINGTON — Taking a stand against hate, lawmakers on Monday debated House Resolution 275.

The measure before the House Rules Committee condemns the mass shootings in Atlanta area spas in March in which eight people were killed, six of whom were Asian women.

The resolution reaffirms the House's commitment to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.

"Anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in 16 of America's largest cities and counties rose 164 percent in the first quarter of 2021," said Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-California). "The House of Representatives should clearly state our condemnation of the heinous and inexcusable acts of gun violence that led to the tragic loss of lives on March sixteenth."

The resolution passed on Monday, by a nine to four vote.

Committee Republicans agreed that the Atlanta shootings were "horrific," but they argued that since the criminal trial has not taken place yet, an exact motivation has not been conclusively proven.

"There is evidence to the effect that these murders -- and they are grotesque -- but were motivated by something other than race," said Rep. Patrick Fallon (R-Texas). "And, while all illegal violence should be roundly condemned, it is inappropriate for the House of Representative to opine on the facts of an individual case when those facts will be decided by an empaneled jury and that jury will hear all the evidence."

Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis filed notice last week that she'll seek hate crime charges and the death penalty against the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 22.

The Senate last week passed with a wide bipartisan majority a bill denouncing discrimination against Asian communities in the United States.