Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Charlotte Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make a stop in Charlotte on Wednesday. It will mark his first trip to the Tarheel state since the primary in the spring. Specific details on Biden's trip to Charlotte haven't been released by his campaign.

Supporters have been hopeful Biden would make a visit to North Carolina. Last month, the presidential hopeful tweeted a promise that he'd make a stop in the state but did not say when.

North Carolina is a battleground state important to winning the presidency.

Even though Biden hasn't made an appearance in North Carolina in recent months, his team has been active in rallying voters over the past several weeks.

On Friday, vice-presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris kicked off the national 'Turn Up and Turn Out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour' in Durham with a voter registration and early vote rally. She was accompanied by Congresswoman Alma Adams and Congressman G.K. Butterfield. The launch of the event kicked off a week of events focused on lifting local and national Black leaders to highlight what's at stake for Black voters in North Carolina.

Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, did a virtual stop in Raleigh last week and hosted a roundtable for working families to discuss challenges that many parents are facing as they balance childcare and provide for their families during the pandemic.