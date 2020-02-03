CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is holding a "Keep America Great" rally in Charlotte Monday evening and he's expected to land right in the middle of rush hour.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said drivers should expect heavy delays around 4 pm. and 9 p.m. in areas surrounding the airport and Bojangles Coliseum.

In a news release, CMPD said roadways between and around the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Bojangles Arena and Independence Boulevard between I-277 and Albemarle Road will be shut down from and completely inaccessible between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Several President Donald Trump supporters camped out overnight in order to secure a spot at his rally in Charlotte on Monday.

President Donald Trump will be hosting a campaign rally in Charlotte the night before the Super Tuesday primary in North Carolina.

As of 7:00 a.m., the day of the rally, hundreds of Trump supporters were lined up outside Bojangles Coliseum to get tickets to see President Trump.

The following day voters in 14 states, including North Carolina, will cast votes in the presidential primary.

