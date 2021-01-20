NC Sen. Thom Tillis congratulates Biden, Harris on Inauguration

"I appreciate President Biden’s call for unity in his inaugural address," Tillis wrote.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their Inauguration.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Tillis said "I appreciate President Biden’s call for unity in his inaugural address and I look forward to seeking common ground to address the pressing challenges facing our nation."

Tillis said Monday that he was not attending Joe Biden's inauguration due to his recent foot surgery.

“Today, I informed the incoming Biden administration that I regrettably won’t be able to attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration because of my recovery from a recent foot surgery. Our nation faces many unprecedented challenges, and I look forward to finding common ground with President Biden on areas where we may agree, and vigorously—but always respectfully—opposing policies where we do not.”