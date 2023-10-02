x
New details released on Chinese spy balloon

Officials said the intelligence was mostly gathered from electronic signals.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official said the Chinese spy balloon that the U.S. shot down in February off the coast of South Carolina was able to gather intelligence from several sensitive American military sites, despite efforts from the Biden administration to block it from doing so.

Officials said the intelligence was mostly gathered from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or could include communications from base personnel, rather than taking images.

China has said repeatedly that the balloon, which first entered U.S. airspace over Alaska in January, was an unmanned civilian airship that accidentally strayed off course. 

The National Security Council referred NBC News to the defense department for comment.

However, the defense department directed NBC News to comments by senior officials from February that said the balloon had limited additive value "for intelligence collection by the Chinese government over and above what [China] is likely able to college through things like satellites in low-Earth orbit."

WCNC Charlotte's Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said a possible sighting happened over his house in the Charlotte area.

